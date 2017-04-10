Delhi HC denies bail to LIC agent in PMLA case involving Virbhadra Singh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: File/PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: File/PTI)

The Delhi High Court on Monday denied bail to LIC agent Anand Chauhan in a money laundering case involving Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and others.

“I have dismissed this petition (bail application),” Justice Vipin Sanghi said. Chauhan is in judicial custody since his arrest in July last year. During the hearing on his bail plea earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had claimed that there was ample evidence against him and there was serious apprehension that he could tamper with evidence if released on bail.

The accused had approached the high court challenging the trial court’s August 20 last year order dismissing his bail plea, saying there was “more than sufficient material” to show his involvement in the alleged offence. The ED had alleged that Virbhadra Singh had “invested huge amount in purchasing LIC policies in his own name and his family members through Chauhan.”

Chauhan was arrested from Chandigarh on July 9, 2016 under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act after the ED alleged that he was not cooperating with the probe. Chauhan had sought bail on the ground that the case against him was documentary in nature and there was no need to keep him in custody. He had claimed of having joined and cooperated with the agency in the ongoing probe.

In a separate case, Virbhadra Singh and his wife were on March 31 charge sheeted by the CBI in a special court here in a disproportionate assets case after the High Court refused to quash FIR against them and lifted the stay on their arrest.

