Delhi HC asks AAP govt to decide Ajay Chautala’s parole plea in a week

The Delhi High Court today asked the AAP government to decide within one week the parole plea of INLD leader Ajay Chautala, who is serving a 10-year jail term in a teachers’ recruitment scam case. Justice Vipin Sanghi directed the authorities concerned to take a decision on Chautala’s two-month parole plea for the marriage of his son and MP Dushyant Chautala and inform his counsel by March 30.

In December last year, the court had granted him parole to attend his son’s ‘roka’ ceremony at Sirsa in Haryana. Chautala, in his plea filed through advocate Amit Sahni, said he had applied for grant of parole before the Tihar Jail Superintendent on February 14 to attend the wedding of his son and other customary obligations.

The counsel said that till date the authorities have not yet taken any decison and the functions are set to begin from April 3 to April 20. The Supreme Court had on August 3 last year dismissed the appeals of Ajay Chautala and his father O P Chautala against the high court’s verdict upholding their conviction and sentence of 10 years awarded by a trial court in the junior basic trained (JBT) teachers recruitment scam case.

The high court had on March 5, 2015, upheld the 10-year jail term awarded to Chautalas and three others, saying, “The overwhelming evidence showed the shocking and spine-chilling state of affairs in the country.” The father-son duo and 53 others, including two IAS officers, were among 55 persons convicted on January 16, 2013 by the trial court for illegally recruiting 3,206 JBT teachers in Haryana in 2000.

