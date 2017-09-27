Delhi HC allows Ramleela at Sadar Bazar in Delhi Cantonment area

Leela Samiti submitted before court that they had obtained all necessary permissions from concerned authorities and the Board on August 8 itself. (Source: Express Photo by Dilip Kagda) Leela Samiti submitted before court that they had obtained all necessary permissions from concerned authorities and the Board on August 8 itself. (Source: Express Photo by Dilip Kagda)

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday allowed the holding of Ramleela at the Sadar Bazar ground in Delhi Cantonment area at New Delhi on the occassion of Dussehra festival. A bench of Justice A K Chawla upheld the Delhi Cantonment Board’s decision granting permission to Shree Raghunandan Leela Samiti of Janakpuri to organise the festival from September 28 to October 1.

The court refused to strike down the Board’s order granting permission to the Leela Samiti.

It was hearing a plea filed by Arun Singh Dhadwal, chairman of Shree Dussehra Samiti, which claimed it had been organising the festival at the same ground for over a decade.

Challenging the Board’s decision granting permission to Leela Samiti, Shree Dussehra Samiti alleged that the permission to Leela Samiti was given in an arbitrarily and illegal manner.

Opposing their contention, Leela Samiti’s counsel Akhil Sachar said the plea filed by the Shree Dussehra Samiti was an abuse of the process of law and liable to be dismisssed.

He also said the last date for applying to the Office of Additional Commissioner of Police, Licensing was August 20 which had elapsed.

Leela Samiti submitted before the court that they had obtained all the necessary permissions from the concerned authorities and the Board on August 8 itself.

It also submitted the copy of the license issued, by the Additional Commissioner of Police, Licensing, on Spetember 16.

