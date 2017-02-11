Delhi HC allows BSF man’s wife to meet him

Yadav’s video on poor quality of food served in a J&K camp recently went viral. Yadav’s video on poor quality of food served in a J&K camp recently went viral.

A DAY after the wife of BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav filed a plea in the Delhi High Court claiming that her husband was untraceable, the court allowed her to go and meet Yadav in J&K’s Samba district. Yadav had last month posted a video on social media complaining about the quality of food served to personnel. The court issued the order after it was informed by the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) that Yadav has not been prosecuted or arrested and has been transferred from Poonch to Samba.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer, Manish Tewari, said his client has not been able to communicate with her husband and was apprehensive that Yadav had been arrested after he posted the controversial video.

The ASG also told the court that the BSF is conducting an investigation against him.

On January 9, Yadav had posted a video on Facebook claiming they were served a “watery soup-like dal and a burnt chapati”. The Prime Minister’s Office had sought a detailed report on the incident from the Union Home Ministry and the BSF. The court will hear the case next on February 15. Meanwhile, Director General of BSF KK Sharma told reporters in Jodhpur that security personnel should approach the internal grievance redressal mechanism of the BSF, instead of taking to social media to voice their problems.