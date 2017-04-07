Delhi HC adjourns Virbhadra Singh DA case till April 10

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh (File Photo) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned the Disproportionate Assets (DA) case filed against Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh case till April 10 after completion of scrutiny of the documents. Earlier on Monday, the High Court adjourned the hearing in the case till April 6.The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today filed a chargesheet against Singh in the case.

A day after being booked by the CBI special court in this case, the Chief Minister had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of conspiring against him and asserted that all charges levelled against him were fabricated.

“The fight has just begun and I know the truth will prevail. All cases against me are fabricated. This is a conspiracy against me stitched by some BJP leaders like Prem Kumar Dhumal and Anurag Thakur. The BJP is misusing its power. There’s no truth in it,” said Singh

He also said the case against him is a ‘political vendetta’ and added that he was ready to face the charges registered against him

“This is a political vendetta. I am not afraid of it. I am ready to face the case,” Singh told ANI.

