Delhi govt’s move to clear defamation case bills illegal: BJP

The BJP on Tuesday termed the Delhi government’s move to clear bills related to a defamation case against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as a “dacoity and loot” of the people’s money and said it will not let this happen.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar alleged that Kejriwal was taken to court by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for his “personal crime” and the Delhi government’s decision to foot the bill of the AAP leader’s lawyer is against the law and rules of the government.

“It’s illegal and immoral. Why should the people of Delhi pay for your (Kejriwal) sins? This is a dacoity and loot of their money and is completely unacceptable,” he told a press conference. Javadekar said Jaitley had paid Rs 10 lakh stamp duty from his pocket and has been paying the bills of his lawyers as well.

He alleged that Kejriwal’s politics is based on defaming others and people should not pay for his “sins”. The Delhi government has reportedly made a proposal to pay a bill of close to Rs 4 crore sought by Kejriwal’s lawyer but Lt Governor Anil Baijal has sought Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar’s advice in the matter.

Javadekar said Kejriwal is facing at least seven cases of defamation and wondered if the city government would pay over Rs 100 crore when he is asked to pay this sum of money.

He accused the AAP of first denying such a proposal and said it is now claiming that the government wants to pay it as the case is against the chief minister. “The fact is the case is not against a chief minister but an individual. His actions have nothing to do with the government. He has tried to defame Jaitley and his family members and will have to pay for it,” he said.

Taking a dig at the party, he said its leaders had promised to not avail official vehicles and residences, and lead a simple life if elected to power but it has become an example for reasons completely opposite to its claims.

