Delhi govt will form commission for SC/ST post MCD polls: CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government will form a Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the national capital post the municipal corporation elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said.

As per the figures published in the Delhi Statistical Handbook 2015, the total population of Scheduled Castes was 28,12,309 in 2011.

People from the SC and ST communities play a vital role in deciding the fate of any political party during elections.

Kejriwal’s promise comes a day after the Aam Aadmi Party received a humiliating defeat in the bypoll to the Rajouri Garden Assembly seat that had fallen vacant as its legislator had resigned to contest in the Punjab Assembly polls.

“In Delhi, there are several Commissions, but no dedicated body for the SC and ST communities.

“After MCD polls, we will bring a law to form a Commission for SC and ST in order to provide justice to the people of these communities,” he told reporters after paying tributes to the statue of B R Ambedkar on his 126th birth anniversary in the premises of Delhi Assembly.

To bring the new law, the AAP government will first have to table a proposal in Delhi Assembly and once it is passed by the House, the proposal will be sent to the Centre through the Lt Governor for approval.

In the bypoll result to Rajouri Garden seat announced yesterday, the AAP finished a distant third with its nominee Harjeet Singh bagging 10,243 votes though the party said it would not impact the upcoming MCD polls.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said the party lost the Rajouri Garden bypoll as people were unhappy over MLA Jarnail Singh leaving the seat to contest Punjab polls but stressed that this result would not impact the MCD elections.

The party’s vote share declined to 13 per cent as against 47 per cent in 2015 Assembly polls.

