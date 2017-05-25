Delhi govt waives off electricity bills of 1984 riot victims

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced the decision. (File Photo) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced the decision. (File Photo)

The Delhi Cabinet on Thursday decided to waive off electricity bills of families of 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims. According to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), 2500 families will be benefited.

In 1984, members of the Sikh community were targeted and attacked by mobs in Delhi, who were primarily Congress supporters. The incidents of violence against Sikhs occurred following the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd