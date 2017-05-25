Delhi govt waives off electricity bills of 1984 riot victims

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 25, 2017 3:35 pm
The Delhi Cabinet on Thursday decided to waive off electricity bills of families of 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims. According to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), 2500 families will be benefited.
In 1984, members of the Sikh community were targeted and attacked by mobs in Delhi, who were primarily Congress supporters. The incidents of violence against Sikhs occurred following the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards.
- May 25, 2017 at 3:36 pmThe heading of the news is half done by the dumbo who published i.t It does not clearly say where the benefit is given to the victims or culprits of the riots.Reply
- May 25, 2017 at 3:33 pmDelhi people, he is again trying to distribute freebies at cost of Delhi people. Instead of governing, he keeps fighting and giving electricity and water free. Of course, you are never told from whose pocket this money is going to come. God save india from such madmen.Reply