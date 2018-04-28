Delhi govt to set up Rogi Kalyan Samiti in every Assembly constituency

“The Jan Swasthaya Samitis will be constituted in Delhi government dispensaries/poly clinics, Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics, and primary urban health centres,” the order stated. “The Jan Swasthaya Samitis will be constituted in Delhi government dispensaries/poly clinics, Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics, and primary urban health centres,” the order stated.

To provide support to the health institutions in the national capital, the Delhi government will set up ‘Rogi Kalyan Samitis’ in each Assembly constituency and ‘Jan Swasthaya Samitis’ in state-run dispensaries, poly clinics and mohalla clinics.

According to an order issued by the health and family welfare department on April 26, the ‘Assembly Rogi Kalyan Samitis’ will be advisory in nature which will assist health facilities, develop and customise strategies among others, while ‘Jan Swasthaya Samitis’ will be set up as its sub-committee.

It stated that each ‘Assembly Rogi Kalyan Samiti’ and ‘Jan Swasthaya Samiti’ will be provided Rs 3 lakh per annum as grand-in aid.

“The Jan Swasthaya Samitis will be constituted in Delhi government dispensaries/poly clinics, Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics, and primary urban health centres,” the order stated.

The department said that each of Assembly Rogi Kalyan Samiti will be registered under Society Registration Act 1860 at Assembly constituency-level and they will adopt by-laws already approved for Rogi Kalyan Samiti (District).

“The quarterly financial progress report of Assembly Rogi Kalyan Samitis/Jan Swasthaya Samitis will be submitted regularly to the finance department and, the health and family welfare department,” it said.

The order said approval of the Central government will also be sought on any amendment in the scheme, if the department “deviates” from the guidelines approved by the Centre.

