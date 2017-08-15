Delhi govt to abolish contractual system in certain sectors: Arvind Kejriwal 

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI/File Photo) New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI/File Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promised on Tuesday that his government will abolish the contractual system in certain areas like sanitation, remarks that come against the backdrop of nine deaths inside the city’s sewers within a month. He requested the BJP and the Congress to desist from politicking over the issue. He also urged Lt Governor Anil Baijal not to create “hurdles” in abolishing the “exploitative” system.

Kejriwal made the remarks after unfurling the tricolour at the Delhi government’s Independence Day celebrations at the Chhatrasal Stadium in New Delhi.

The chief minister warned contractors of action if they do not “mend their ways”. “We will abolish contractual system in areas that require regular employment throughout the year. For example, sanitation workers are required to do their job through the year. We will abolish contractual system in regular jobs. However, we will not change this system in areas of temporary employment,” Kejriwal said.

He said for instance, in the construction sector, there is a requirement of temporary jobs under contractual system, which will be left untouched. “It is a crime (contractual system) whether it is under government and private sector. Under this system, workers are harassed. I will request both the BJP and the Congress to support us and not to do politics over this issue,” he said. He also said that his government had recently increased minimum wages by up to 37 per cent, which is the highest in the country.

