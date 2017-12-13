Delhi govt seeks recommendation from experts on hospital norms

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo) Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo)

The Delhi government Wednesday constituted a nine-member expert committee to recommend it the norms to be followed by city hospitals, including on capping the margin of profit from the sale of medicines, in medical investigation and for behavioural protocols.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the committee will be headed by the Directorate General Of Health Services.

He told reporters that the committee will have senior doctors from the Delhi Medical Council, the Delhi Medical Association and the Indian Medical Association president as members. It will send its report by December 31.

“They will not be mere recommendations. The Delhi government will use them come up with protocols related to medical service,” Jain said.

