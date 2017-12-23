Delhi govt seeks Nirbhaya Fund help for CCTV cameras in buses

DTC bus at Anand Vihar in New Delhi. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA/File) DTC bus at Anand Vihar in New Delhi. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA/File)

Gearing up to equip over 6,300 buses with CCTV cameras for better security of passengers, especially women, the Delhi government has sought Centre’s financial assistance through the Nirbhaya Fund to finance the project.

The Transport Department of the Delhi government has started the process of hiring a consultant to execute the project through a vendor.

“The Home Ministry has been approached for financial assistance from the Nirbhaya Fund to install CCTV cameras in the DTC and Cluster buses,” said a government official.

The Central government had set up the Nirbhaya Fund, a dedicated corpus for implementation of initiatives aimed at enhancing the safety and security for women in the country, in the wake of the December 2012 brutal gangrape incident in Delhi.

The objective of the CCTV project is to ensure safety and security of the passengers, particularly of women commuters, through a video surveillance system and panic buttons in the buses, according to the request for proposal (RFP) document of the project.

The project envisages to equip each bus with three internet protocol-based cameras. Screens of appropriate size would also be provided in each bus to telecast the output from the cameras in a systematic manner.

The video captured by each camera would be accessed and viewed in real time, from a control room. Live feed would also be available as and when needed, the RFP document said.

