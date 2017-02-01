Delhi govt not submitting action plan on climate change: MoEF

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has told National Green Tribunal that it has repeatedly asked the Delhi Government to expedite and submit the State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC) but nothing has been done.

The Ministry informed the tribunal that since January 2010, it has asked the Delhi government thrice to submit SAPCC but nothing has been done and sought direction to the AAP Government to submit the plan.

“As such nothing is pending from MoEFCC’s side and Delhi government may be directed to submit the State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC),” the ministry said in an affidavit filed before a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Swatanter Kumar.

The affidavit was filed in response to a petition by scientist Mahendra Pandey seeking direction to draft, finalise and implement the SAPCC on the lines and the spirit of the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC).

The plea has also sought directions to Arvind Kejriwal government to place on record relevant material and documents relating to steps taken by it in order to implement Action Plan on Climate Change.

Pandey, in his plea filed through advocate Gaurav Bansal, contended that the national capital was facing a number of environmental issues due to ill-effects of climate change.

The Ministry, in its affidavit, also said that a NAPCC was released by the Prime Minister on June 30, 2008 and on January 7, 2010, MoEFCC had sent a letter to Delhi Government to submit the SAPCC by March 31, 2011.

NAPCC is a comprehensive action plan which outlines measures on climate change related adaptation and mitigation while simultaneously advancing development.

Delhi government was also requested to submit the estimated budget proposal for the preparation of SAPCC, it said, adding that on March 14, 2011, a reminder letter was sent to the State to expedite the submission of SAPCC.

“On May 9, 2011, financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh was sanctioned by the MoEFCC out of which, Rs nine lakh were released to Delhi government’s Department of Environment for the preparation of SAPCC,” the affidavit said.

It further said that again on September 9, 2015, a letter was sent by the ministry to Delhi government to expedite the finalisation of SAPCC.

The government of NCT of Delhi had earlier claimed that it formulated a Climate Change Agenda for the national capital in 2009.

However, the Agenda expired in 2012 and since then Delhi has no Action Plan on Climate Change, the plea alleged.