Delhi govt may soon set up cell to help traders understand GST

Andrew Holland also noted that while various financial experts have pegged earnings growth at 20 per cent for fiscal 2018, it is likely to be lower at 10 per cent considering the many downside risks.

The Delhi government may soon set up a dedicated cell in coordination with an industry body to address issues of traders pertaining to the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Addressing the ‘CII Delhi State Annual Session’ today, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said he wants to set up the cell in coordination with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to help small traders “understand” GST which is expected to come into effect from July 1.

“Except organised sector, semi-organised sector will have a problem in understanding GST. In view of this, I want to set up a dedicated cell in the help with the CII so that we can address queries of small traders when GST is implemented in the country,” he said.

Asserting that there are concerns about GST, he said people are also excited about the new taxation system.

“If we do not help the traders, Delhi will have to face a big loss (in terms of business),” Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said.

Apart from this, he also advocated running skill centres on the premises of government schools in the evening with the help of private players so that the youth could be trained in different skills.

“There is no use of government school premises after school hours. We can use them by running skill centres so that youths living in the neighbourhood can prepare themselves in line with the industry demands,” he said.

