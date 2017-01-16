Delhi govt in the process of opening more vocational training centres, says Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (PTI File Photo) Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (PTI File Photo)

In order to promote skill-based education, Delhi government is in process of opening new vocational training centres and strengthening the existing ones, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in New Delhi on Monday. Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister, made the remarks during a meeting with a visiting delegation from Australia and senior officials of the Department of Education who discussed setting up of training institutes to enhance the training of educators and improve vocational courses and skill development programmes in the national capital.

“There are priority areas wherein students need skill training. These include retail, hospitality, travel tourism and paramedics training,” Sisodia said.

“We need to set up some vocational trainers’ training centres where there is stress on the content, communication and presentation. The main problem is that our structure of technical higher education is incomplete and lack avenues. We need to fix gaps.

“Avenues for further learning have to be explored by vocational bachelor courses which we are already running polytechnics. Students need much more than that,” he added.

While the Minister said Delhi already has a world-class skill education centre in collaboration with the Singapore government, he dwelled upon the need for more such institutes.

“We also need a government instrument to do futuristic research and study trends in the market. Here we can develop a culture of skill training based on research and expertise,” he said.

Stressing on exchange of trainers and skill education, Sisodia said school vocational programmes too needed a push as he advocated setting up of a joint unit in this context.