Delhi govt follows Yogi footsteps, cancels holidays on birth/death anniversaries of personalities

Following in the footsteps of the Uttar Pradesh government, Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia Friday announced that the national capital will also not have holidays on birth or death anniversaries of eminent personalities. He said he supported the decision of the UP government and has instructed the Chief Secretary regarding the same.

He tweeted his decision saying states should always be ready to learn from the decisions of other states.

दिल्ली सरकार भी महापुरुषों के जन्म अथवा निर्वाण दिवस पर होने वाली छुट्टियां रदद् करेगी। इस बारे में मैंने मुख्य सचिव को निर्देश दिए हैं।1/3 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 28, 2017

उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने इस मामले में अच्छी पहल की है। हमें अन्य राज्यों से सीखने के लिए हमेशा तैयार रहना चाहिए। 2/3 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 28, 2017

दिल्ली सरकार की मोहल्ला क्लीनिक और लाल बत्ती खत्म करने की पहल को राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर समर्थन से हमारा भी हौसला बढ़ा है।3/3 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 28, 2017

He also said the decision of implementing mohalla clinics and doing away with red beacons on VIP vehicles had received national support and that has proved to be encouraging for the Delhi government.

The UP government on Wednesday cancelled 15 public holidays that marked the birth and death anniversaries of personalities. The cancellation came ten days after chief minister Yogi Adityanath had said he intended to do the same. A major number of the cancelled holidays were those announced by the Samajwadi Party in their regime. Adityanath had suggested that instead of holidays, government schools and offices should organise special programmes on the life and contribution of these personalities.

