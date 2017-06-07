Delhi govt announces Rs 25 crore to handle dengue, chikungunya

Health department staff spraying medicine to prevent Dengue and and displaying notices to spread Dengue awareness . Express Photo by Pavan Khengre Health department staff spraying medicine to prevent Dengue and and displaying notices to spread Dengue awareness . Express Photo by Pavan Khengre

The Delhi government today said it has released nearly Rs 25 crore to all three municipal corporations of the city to tackle the dengue and chikungunya menace. According to the government, it has allocated Rs 11.50 crore and Rs 8.38 crore to North and South Delhi Municipal Corporations respectively to deal with dengue, chikungunya and malaria in the first quarter of the current financial year.

An amount of Rs 4.65 crore has been allocated to East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) for the same purpose, a senior government official said. As per the the latest municipal corporation report released on June 5, at least 61 cases of dengue and 131 cases of chikungunya have been reported in the national capital till June 3.

Tuesday, SDMC said that dengue breeding checkers (DBCs) would be provided uniforms and identity cards so that they perform their duties without any hindrance.

