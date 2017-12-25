Top News
  • Delhi government to organise next job fair on January 15-16, says Gopal Rai

Delhi government to organise next job fair on January 15-16, says Gopal Rai

The job fair was last organised in November at the same stadium, and inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. More than 8,000 candidates were offered jobs during the two-day job fair last month, according to government officials.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: December 25, 2017 8:28 pm
Delhi government to organise next job fair on Jan 15-16, says minister Delhi, Employment Minister Gopal Rai. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey. 28.03.2016.
Related News

The Delhi government will organise a two-day job fair starting from February 15 at the Thyagaraj Stadium at New Delhi, Employment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday.

Rai said interested candidates need to enroll themselves with the government’s job portal in order to participate in the job fair.

“The Delhi government is organising a mega job fair on February 15-16 at the Thyagaraj Stadium again,” he said in a video message posted on Twitter.

The job fair was last organised in November at the same stadium, and inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

More than 8,000 candidates were offered jobs during the two-day job fair last month, according to government officials.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Dec 25: Latest News