Delhi government to bear treatment expenses for acid attack victims

Delhi government will bear the expenses for treatment of road accident, burn and acid attack victims in private hospitals. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said saving lives was the priority as precious time is lost when long distances are covered to take the victims to a government hospital.

“Delhi govt will bear the expenses of treatment in pvt hospitals of people injured in road accidents, victims of burns and acid attacks (sic),” Jain tweeted. “Aim is to save as many lives as possible. Precious time is lost when long distances are covered to take the victims to a govt hospital (sic),” he tweeted, adding, “Often pvt hospitals either don’t admit road accident victims or simply stabilise the patients before sending them off to a govt hospital (sic)”. Meanwhile, Jain also inaugurated 125 ventilators at the Lok Nayak Hospital in New Delhi.