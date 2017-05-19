Delhi: Gone for a swim, three drown in Surajkund lake

Three men died after drowning in Faridabad’s Surajkund lake on Wednesday evening, said Faridabad police on Thursday. All three of them were residents of Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area. Police said the deceased, Milan Gupta (35), Rishi Gupta (25) and Pawan Gupta (27), had gone to Surajkund lake for an outing, with three other friends, Wednesday.

While the six were in the water, Rishi allegedly lost balance and began to drown. Police said their friends claimed that Pawan and Milan tried to help him but were pulled into the water while attempting to do so.

Ankit, one of the other three men who was with them at the time, made a call requesting for police assistance. “We received a call regarding the incident around 6 pm, and rushed to the spot,” said Ram Avatar, additional SHO, Surajkund police station. Divers were summoned on Thursday and the bodies of the three were finally found around 11 am, said police.

