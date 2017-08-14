Delhi Golf Club tells Khasi guest it ‘regrets’ embarrassment to her

Tailin Lyngdoh also said it was “really sad” that the club was “now trying to give the whole incident a different colour!” Tailin Lyngdoh also said it was “really sad” that the club was “now trying to give the whole incident a different colour!”

The Delhi Golf Club has expressed “regret” to a Khasi guest over a month after one of its employees told her to leave the dining hall when, clad in her traditional attire, she was enjoying a meal as an invitee.n In a letter dated August 4, DGC president Siddharth Shriram said to Tailin Lyngdoh: “We sincerely regret any inadvertent and unintended embarrassment that may have been caused to you by the employees of the Club.”

Shriram said the traditional jainsem that Lyngdoh was wearing was “certainly no concern” . He claimed some of the club members “do wear that unique dress” and the club has never denied access to anyone attired in that manner. Shriram wrote that his letter followed recommendations made by the Justice Mudgal Inquiry Committee that was set up to look into the matter. Lyngdoh told The Indian Express she wanted to ask the DGC and its staff how they would defend their stand of asking her to leave because they thought she was a domestic help, and on what basis was this done.

She also said it was “really sad” that the club was “now trying to give the whole incident a different colour!”

On June 25, Lyngdoh said she was asked to leave the dining hall since she was inappropriately dressed and the staff told her the jainsem she was attired in made her look like a “maid” and she was asked to go sit in a separate area for domestic helps. According to the committee’s findings, a staffer assumed Lyngdoh to be a domestic help and as they are not allowed in the dining hall, the staffer admitted to have gone to the table and said: “Ma’am maid is not allowed. I’m only telling you the rule.” Asked by the committee, why he assumed she was a domestic help, the committee quoted the staffer saying: “Because she was seated with the child, and we get to know after so many years of working here.”

