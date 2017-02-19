Delhi: Girls to get lessons on menstruation at government schools

Image for representation purpose. Image for representation purpose.

FAQs about menstruation will now be answered at Delhi government schools with an NGO conducting “period talks” for teenage girls. In a campaign called “Break the Bloody taboo”, NGO Sacchi Saheli which started with imparting these lessons in slums will now conduct sessions in 70 government-run schools. The team aims to offer scientific reasons for basic questions such as whether its advisable to take painkillers for cramps, and also dispelling myths of women being told not to touch pickle or wash their hair during periods.

“Usually lessons on menstruation are imparted to girls by their mothers who unfortunately also pass on superstition, stigma and fear surrounding the natural bodily process. There is an urgent need to educate young girls that menstruation is no disease and they need not be ashamed of it,” said Surbhi Singh, a gynaecologist, who has been roped into conduct these lessons.

During the session, a questionnaire will be handed out to girls to gauge how much they know about the process.

“They will be asked basic questions such as ‘how did they find out about periods’ and whether they were informed about it before hand. The girls will also taught how to use and dispose sanitary napkins,” Singh said. “If need be, mothers of these girls will also be counselled to ensure that their orthodox beliefs about menstruation are changed,” she added.

So far these lessons have been conducted in slums in Kondli, Laxmi Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Patparganj, Trilopkpuri, Madanpur Khadar, Wazirpur and Shakur Basti.