Delhi: Girlfriend’s mobile phone leads police to ‘Robin Hood burglar’

Dropping his girlfriend’s mobile phone at a house he robbed turned out to be the undoing of a ‘Robin Hood burglar’, who was arrested by Delhi Police on July 6. According to police, 30-year-old Mohammad Irfan alias Ujalle alias Aryan Khanna kept police on their toes by burgling homes in Delhi, Punjab and UP for over a month. He would spend the money on a lavish lifestyle, as well as on charity at Jogiya Khera village in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, where he hails from. Police said Irfan was first identified after being caught on CCTV. Police used their informers and conducted a raid at a rented accommodation in Shaheen Bagh, where he used to live. But he was not there. In the meantime, another burglary was reported from New Friends Colony last month, with the complainant handing over to police a mobile phone the accused dropped while fleeing.

The phone led police to Irfan’s girlfriend, and eventually to him. Police said they recovered 300 grams of gold and a luxury watch worth Rs 25 lakh from his possession. “He would spent lakhs on hotel stays, pubs and gifts for his girlfriend, an actress in the Bhojpuri film industry. He would also spend money on health camps in his village. Once, he gave Rs 10,000 to a hotel in Paharganj so that they would play music of his choice,” said Additional DCP (southeast) M Harsha Vardhan. Police sources said Irfan also gave Rs 5 lakh to a family for their daughter’s wedding. During Ramzan, he set up camps where the poor were provided food, sources said. Due to this, Irfan had a ‘following’ in the village, police said. Police said Irfan also had a fake Facebook profile under the name Aryan Khanna, where he projected himself as an industrialist. “He told people in his village that he ran a garment business in Delhi and Punjab,” said a police source. Police sources said his wife left him a few years ago, and his two children live with his family in his village. “He wanted his children to study in Delhi but he failed to provide authentic ID proof. So he sent them back to his village,” said the source.

With Irfan’s arrest, police claimed to have solved 12 cases of theft in New Friends Colony and other parts in south Delhi. Police said he came to Delhi four years ago in search of employment. He opened a clothes shop in Bawana, where he came in contact with some thieves. Soon, he branched out on his own. “During the night, he would wander around posh colonies. He preferred committing the robberies barefoot,” said the officer.

