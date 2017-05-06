Gas leak in Delhi’s Tughlaqabad: All you need to know

School students being treated at a hospital in New Delhi on Saturday. (Source: PTI photo) School students being treated at a hospital in New Delhi on Saturday. (Source: PTI photo)

A gas leak from a container in Delhi’s Tughlaqabad area led to the hospitalisation of at least 300 students from Rani Jhansi Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya and Government Girls Senior Secondary School, on Saturday morning, reported news agencies. Schools, which are near the Tughalaqabad’s Pul Pehladpur area, were vacated as soon as the leak occurred. The police immediately filed an FIR in the case under various sections of IPC and the Environment (Protection) Act. Delhi government also ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.

The toxic fumes also resulted in irritation in eyes and breathlessness for some of the students, after which they were shifted to a nearby hospital. Students were admitted to four different hospitals for quick treatment.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, PCR vans and local police rushed to the site. Two fire tenders, one Hazmat van, one breathing set van, rescue tender and a Centralised Accident and Trauma Service team were also rushed to the spot.

(Source: PTI photo) (Source: PTI photo)

According to DCP, South-East, Romil Baniya, none of the students were critical. Romil said, “A total of 173 students and 9 teachers were admitted to hospital. No student was critical. They are feeling better and are being handed over to parents.”

The DCP added that ‘legal action will be taken against the incident as this was a case of negligence’, adding that the hazardous substance was not handled properly. He also said that the fumes were generated from a container carrying chemical which was imported from china and was meant for industrial use only.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, the leak emanated from drums inside a truck parked in the depot.

(Source: PTI photo) (Source: PTI photo)

(Source: PTI photo) (Source: PTI photo)

A total of 107 students were admitted in Majithia Hospital and 62 in Batra Hospital. One of the doctors of Batra hospital said: “some of the students had mild breathing problem, irritation in eyes and mild headache.” The doctor after some time added that “the condition of all the children, including those admitted in the ICU, is stable. They are currently under observation and they are likely to be discharged in three to four hours.”

Various leaders, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manisha Sisodia, Union Minister Manish Sisodia, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, visited the victims and enquired about their condition.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia talking to a girl student who was hospitalised after a gas leakage from a container depot near a school in south-east Delhi’s Tughlakabad area. (Source: PTI photo) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia talking to a girl student who was hospitalised after a gas leakage from a container depot near a school in south-east Delhi’s Tughlakabad area. (Source: PTI photo)

Sisodia who also holds the education portfolio said, “there was an exam in the school which we have cancelled

following the incident.” He spoke to doctors who told him that all the students were doing fine and were under observation. Meanwhile, he ordered the area district magistrate and SDM to launch a probe into the incident.

Vijender Gupta also sought a high-level probe into the incident. Calling it a negligence on the part of school

authorities, Gupta tweeted: “At the time of opening the school there were signs of gas leakage. Why didn’t the school authorities stop the students from entering the school?”

NDRF workers at Rani Jhansi School in south-east Delhi’s Tughlakabad area after around 300 girls from the school were hospitalised due a gas leak. (Source: PTI photo) NDRF workers at Rani Jhansi School in south-east Delhi’s Tughlakabad area after around 300 girls from the school were hospitalised due a gas leak. (Source: PTI photo)

Nadda has formed a five-member committee of AIIMS doctors to deal with the case, according to news agency ANI.

Later in the day, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal also met the children admitted in the Batra hospital and demanded shifting of the container depot. She said in her tweet, “Very sad. It is a man-made disaster as no need for Container Depot to be in centre of Delhi. Should be immediately shifted, accountability fixed for gas leak.”

Members of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) during the clean-up operation at a container depot, where a gas leak occurred, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Source: PTI photo) Members of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) during the clean-up operation at a container depot, where a gas leak occurred, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Source: PTI photo)

Parents and relatives of students who were hospitalised after gas leak near a school in southeast Delhi’s Tughlakabad area, wait outside a ward at a hospital on Saturday. (Source: PTI photo) Parents and relatives of students who were hospitalised after gas leak near a school in southeast Delhi’s Tughlakabad area, wait outside a ward at a hospital on Saturday. (Source: PTI photo)

Currently, all the students are in stable condition, according to a Apollo hospital report.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd