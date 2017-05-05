Delhi gangrape case: From December 16, 2012 to now

40 students from DU and JNU were detained during the protest. (PTI) 40 students from DU and JNU were detained during the protest. (PTI)

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the Delhi High Court’s verdict in awarding the death sentence to the four persons convicted in the December 16 Delhi gangrape case when a 23-year-old woman was raped in a moving bus while returning home from Saket. She later died in a hospital in Singapore where she succumbed to her injuries as a result of the gruesome assault.

Following is the chronology of events in the sensational case:

Dec 16, 2012: Paramedical student gangraped and brutally assaulted by six men in a private bus and thrown out of the moving vehicle along with her male friend. They were admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.

Dec 17: Widespread protests erupt demanding strict action against the accused.

Dec 17: Police identify four accused – bus driver Ram Singh, his brother Mukesh, Vinay Sharma and Pawan Gupta.

Dec 18: Ram Singh and three others are arrested.

Dec 20: Victim’s friend testifies.

Dec 21: Delinquent juvenile nabbed from Anand Vihar bus terminal in Delhi. Victim’s friend identifies Mukesh as one of the culprits. Police conduct raids in Haryana and Bihar to nab the sixth accused, Akshay Thakur.

Dec 21-22: Thakur arrested in Aurangabad district of Bihar and brought to Delhi. Victim records statement before the SDM in hospital.

Dec 23: Protesters defy prohibitory orders, take to the streets. Delhi Police Constable Subhash Tomar, on duty to control protests, rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Dec 25: Girl’s condition declared critical. Constable Tomar succumbs to injuries.

Dec 26: Following a cardiac arrest, victim flown to Singapore’s Mount Elizabeth Hospital by the government.

Dec 29: Victim succumbs to injuries and other medical conditions at 2:15 A.M. Police add murder charge in the FIR.

Jan 2, 2013: The then Chief Justice of India Altamas Kabir inaugurates fast track court (FTC) for speedy trial in sexual offence cases.

Jan 3: Police file charge sheet against five adult accused for offences including murder, gangrape, attempt to murder, kidnapping, unnatural offences and dacoity etc.

Jan 5: Court takes cognisance of the charge sheet.

Jan 7: Court orders in-camera proceedings.

Jan 17: FTC starts proceedings against the five adult accused.

Jan 28: JJB says minority of juvenile accused is proved.

Feb 2: FTC frames charges against five adult accused.

Feb 28: JJB frames charges against the minor.

Mar 11: Ram Singh commits suicide in Tihar jail.

Mar 22: Delhi HC allows national media to report trial court’s proceedings.

Jul 5: Inquiry (trial) in JJB against juvenile in gangrape-cum-murder case and robbery concludes. JJB reserves verdict for July 11.

Jul 8: FTC completes recording of testimonies of prosecution witnesses.

Jul 11: JJB holds minor guilty of illegally confining and robbing a carpenter on December 16 night before allegedly taking part in the gangrape. Delhi High Court allows three international news agencies to cover the trial in the case.

Aug 22: FTC begins hearing final arguments in trial against four adult accused.

Aug 31: JJB convicts the minor for gangrape and murder and awards three-year term at probation home.

Sep 3: FTC concludes trial. Reserves verdict.

Sep 10: Court convicts Mukesh, Vinay, Akshay, Pawan of 13 offences including gangrape, unnatural offence and murder of the girl and attempt to murder her male friend.

Sep 13: Court awards death to all four convicts.

Sep 23: HC begins hearing the convicts’ death sentence reference sent to it by the trial court.

Jan 3, 2014: HC reserves verdict on convicts’ appeals.

Mar 13: HC upholds death penalty awarded to the four convicts.

Mar 15: SC stays execution of 2 convicts, Mukesh and Pawan after they filed appeals. Later stays execution of other convicts also.

Apr 15: SC directs police to produce dying declaration of the victim.

Feb 3, 2017: SC says it would hear afresh the aspect of awarding death penalty to the convicts.

Mar 27: SC reserved verdict on their appeals.

May 5: SC upholds death penalty to four convicts, says the case falls under the category of ‘rarest of rare’ and the offence created “tsunami of shock”.

