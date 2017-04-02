Delhi: Four Delhi University students give chase to Smriti Irani’s car, held

The Santro car that chased Irani’s vehicle. Abhinav Saha The Santro car that chased Irani’s vehicle. Abhinav Saha

Four students of Delhi University’s Ram Lal Anand College allegedly gave chase to the vehicle of Union Minister Smriti Irani near the Myanmar Embassy in Lutyens’ Zone on Saturday evening. All four, allegedly drunk and returning from a birthday party, were chased down by a PCR van that Irani noticed at Shantipath. The moment she saw the PCR van, Irani asked police personnel stationed outside the French Embassy to chase the speeding Hyundai Santro. The accused tried to flee but were caught before they could travel 100 metres. All four were handed over to Chanakyapuri police station.

Police said Irani landed in Delhi from Mumbai on Saturday evening and was returning home. “At 5 pm, four persons first tried to intercept her car, in which she was sitting alone with her driver. They started chasing her car from Moti Bagh flyover. They also overtook her vehicle thrice in a rash and negligent manner,” police said. Police said three of the students are aged 19, while the fourth is a 20-year-old. They were returning from a friend’s birthday party in south Delhi. “Three of them are second-year BA students, while the fourth is a second-year BSc student. All of them live in Vasant Village,” police said.

Assistant sub-inspector Shri Pal, in-charge of the Victor-82 PCR van, was sitting with constable Satish, a driver, and constable Anil Kumar, a gunman, when Irani approached them. “Minister ma’am was screaming and asking us to catch the car. Without wasting a second, we intercepted it after chasing it for 100 metres,” he told The Sunday Express. Satish said, “Her car was also with us. We overtook the Santro but when they refused to stop, we intercepted the vehicle.”

Sources said Irani also made a call to the police control room at 5.18 pm. All four were taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for a medical exam, which “confirmed presence of alcohol in their blood”, Delhi Police chief spokesperson Dependra Pathak said. “We have received complaint from Irani’s staff, appropriate legal action will be taken. Our PCR staff performed very well and they will be rewarded,” Pathak said.

