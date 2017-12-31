Thick fog cover engulfs the Delhi, over 90 flights affected due to poor visibility

Delhiites woke up to a thick cover of fog on the last day of 2017. Delhiites woke up to a thick cover of fog on the last day of 2017.

Passengers were left stranded on the Indira Gandhi International airport as 90 flights were affected on Sunday morning due to poor visibility, which dropped to 50 metres due to dense fog cover over the skies of Delhi. A thick blanket of fog enveloped the national capital this morning and the minimum temperature dropped to 6.4 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

While weather prediction estimates the skies to be cleared during the day, shallow fog is likely to once again blanket the city on Monday morning. Meanwhile, 54 domestic and 11 international flights were delayed and 25 others were diverted to different airports, in the wake of the thick fog cover over the city. The poor visibility has resulted in the cancellation of four flights including one international flight so far.

“Runway visibility since 5.30 am has been between 50-75 metres. This is so far the worst fog we have experienced this year,” said RK Jenamani, Director, IMD, Delhi area and IGI airport.

Delhi airport has advanced technology for low-visibility landings, called CAT IIIB. As a result, landings can take place with a visibility of 50 metres. However, for take-off, a minimum visibility of 125 metres is required.

