Delhi: Fire in SBI bank, no important documents lost

Representational photo Representational photo

A fire broke out Saturday night on the first floor of the State Bank of India (SBI) branch at Parliament Street, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said. The fire services received a call at around 9.25 pm alerting them about smoke emanating from the first floor of the building, the official said. Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by 11.45 pm, the official said.

According to the police, the bank has ruled out foul play and said no important file or document was destroyed in the fire, which was contained within a small area. A senior police officer said the firemen broke open the locks of the building and entered the premises to douse the flames. A couple of firemen suffered minor injuries during the firefighting operations, he added.

The first floor houses the personal banking and the NRI banking sections. The fire was restricted to the personal banking section, said the officer. He said that the fire started due to a short-circuit and some old files and furniture were destroyed in it.

