Delhi: Fire continues to rage at Times of India’s ITO building 

This was the second such incident in two year. A major fire had engulfed parts of the building's top floor in May last year.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 27, 2017 4:57 pm
A major fire that broke out on Sunday at the Times of India building in central Delhi’s ITO shows no sign of abating as the blaze continues to rage on the first floor of the five-storied building for the second consecutive day. This was the second incident in two years.

On Sunday, the flames were reported around 4.45 pm and 10 fire tenders were pressed in action to douse the blaze. Subsequently, 22 more tenders were deployed. However, the operation is still underway, it is learnt.

The extent of the damage is yet to be determined. Last year, a major fire had engulfed parts of the building’s top floor in May.

