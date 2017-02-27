Delhi: Fire continues to rage at Times of India’s ITO building 

Times of India building, ITO, Delhi. Times of India building, ITO, Delhi.

A major fire that broke out on Sunday at the Times of India building in central Delhi’s ITO shows no sign of abating as the blaze continues to rage on the first floor of the five-storied building for the second consecutive day. This was the second incident in two years.

On Sunday, the flames were reported around 4.45 pm and 10 fire tenders were pressed in action to douse the blaze. Subsequently, 22 more tenders were deployed. However, the operation is still underway, it is learnt.

The extent of the damage is yet to be determined. Last year, a major fire had engulfed parts of the building’s top floor in May.

