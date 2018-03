According to ANI, 22 fire tenders has reached the spot to douse the flame. (Representational Image/ File) According to ANI, 22 fire tenders has reached the spot to douse the flame. (Representational Image/ File)

A huge fire broke out on Tuesday at a chemical factory in Mundka, West Delhi, reported ANI. At least 22 fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the flame. There are no reports of deaths or injuries as yet.

