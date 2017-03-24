Delhi: Eunuch activist alleges BSP denied her a ticket to contest MCD polls

A transgender social activist and aspirant of MCD election ticket from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Friday alleged she was denied the ticket for being an eunuch. The activist eunuch Bobby claimed that she was associated with BSP for two years and had asked for party ticket but it was refused and money was demanded from her.

“I asked for BSP ticket to contest MCD election from Sultanpuri ward but it was denied to me by party leaders on the grounds of being an eunuch. Money was asked from me to get the ticket,” Bobby said at a press conference.

She said that later she came in contact with Forward Block leaders who supported her and made her a party candidate from Sultanpuri ward.

“Bobby is known to us as a social activist. We have decided to field her as a Forward Block candidate from Sultanpuri,” said Dharmendra Verma, general secretary of the party.

No BSP leader was available for comments on the allegations.

