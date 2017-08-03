Delhi environment minister conducts surprise inspection of DPCC office

Ministers Manish Sisodia, Imran Hussain, Tuesday. (Source: PTI) Ministers Manish Sisodia, Imran Hussain, Tuesday. (Source: PTI)

Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) office at Kashmere Gate and found some senior officers absent from duty. Hussain took round of different sections and units of the office and found some senior officers absent without any cogent reason. He also found that the records were “not properly maintained”, said a senior government official.

“He directed the Secretary (Environment) and Member Secretary (DPCC) to seek an explanation from the erring officers,” he said.

Hussain expressed his “deep concern” over the “state of affairs” noticed by him, the official said.

The minister also found that representations and grievances received from people and industrial units were “unattended” for “long periods” of time. No reply was available from the staff regarding the delay in answering pending correspondences, he said.

The minister stressed on proper record management and efficient correspondence in time. He also sought an action taken report from the DPCC in this regard.

