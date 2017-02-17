Delhi: 21-year-old engineering student offered Rs 1.25 crore job by Uber

An alumnus, of Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunt, Sidharth, is the first engineer in the family. An alumnus, of Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunt, Sidharth, is the first engineer in the family.

A computer science engineering student at Delhi Technological University (DTU) has been offered a job with an annual salary of Rs 1.25 crore by the US-based cab aggregator Uber. Sidharth, 21, has been offered the position of a software engineer at San Francisco office of the company. According to a news report by Hindustan Times, the salary offered include a basic pay of Rs 71 lakh along with other benefits, which take the total sum up to Rs 1.25 crore. “I am looking forward to groom my technological skills at Uber before I begin brainstorming on my start-up plan which I see as a long-term goal,” Sidharth said in an interview to news agency PTI.

An alumnus, of Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunt, Sidharth is the first engineer in the family. His father works as a planning consultant and mother does freelance work as a transcriber. He scored 95.4 per cent in Class XII board examinations and later cleared Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) to bag a seat at DTU.

It is the second-highest offer ever received by a student from the university. Two years ago, Google had hired Chetan Kakkar with an annual salary of Rs 1.27 crore from DTU.

