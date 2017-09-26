Delhi: ED raids premises of retired IAS officer in bribery case

Representational Image Representational Image

The ED on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple premises of a retired IAS officer here in connection with its money laundering probe against him for allegedly receiving a bribe of USD one million. The central probe agency said it carried out raids, under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), against J S Maini–who served as an Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers–and his son Gurpreetesh Maini.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that Gurpreetesh received USD 1 million ((about Rs 6.5 crore at the current exchange rate) from Norwegian fertiliser major Yara International in 2007-08 for securing a joint venture with KRIBHCO (Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited). The agency said it seized computer hard discs, laptops, iPads, pen drives, visiting cards and property and investment-related documents during the raids,.

The ED said it has taken over the bribery case from the CBI which filed an FIR against them. It said the CBI FIR had alleged that Gurpreetesh exercised the influence of his father during the negotiations between KRIBHCO and Ms Yara International while he was working in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers during the year 2007.

It said for providing the alleged assistance to Yara International, Gurpreetesh received USD 1 million in his company Ms Rhine and Raavi Holdings Limited in the guise of a foreign direct investment (FDI) from a Hong Kong-based company — Ms Krystal Holdings and Investments Limited in 2007-08. The father and the son, along with other family members, were directors in the firm Ms Rhine and Raavi Holdings Limited, it said.

