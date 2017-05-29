Delhi: E-rickshaw driver beaten to death for opposing public urination; Venkaiah Naidu calls for strict action against culprits

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Monday expressed his anguish after a 31-year-old e-rickshaw driver was bludgeoned to death for stopping two people from urinating in public in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area. “Sad that an e-rickshaw driver was beaten to death for stopping 2 people from urinating in public in Delhi. He was promoting Swachh Bharat,” Naidu tweeted. The Urban Development, Housing Urban Poverty Alleviation and Information and Broadcasting Minister also said he had spoken to police commissioner and asked him to take stringent action against the culprits.
According to the Delhi Police, Ravindra Kumar raised objections against the men urinating outside Gate number 4 of the GTB Nagar Metro station and asked them to use the Sulabh Shauchalaya (Sulabh toilet), which was barely five metres away. Taking umbrage at his reaction, the men threatened to teach him a lesson, police said. Subsequently, they returned to the spot seven hours later along with 20 other men and mounted an assault on the driver.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere said no arrests have been made so far in connection to the case and that an investigation is underway. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused are Delhi University students, but we are yet to determine which college they study in. Prima facie, the driver died of internal injuries,” he told the Indian Express.
Narrating Kumar’s ordeal, Anish, another driver, said, “The incident took place within 10 minutes. Most of us were busy ferrying passengers. When I came back to the station after a trip, I found Kumar lying on the ground surrounded by the men. They were hitting him with bricks wrapped in towels. Another driver, Manoj, rushed to call Kumar’s brother, Vijender, but the mob fled by then.”
Vijender said he immediately took his brother to a hospital, but was forced to return midway after Kumar objected to it.“He was in pain but said he did not want to go to the hospital. We came back home and our mother started massaging him. A few minutes later, he drank mango juice and vomited. He complained of uneasiness and collapsed,” he said.
His family then rushed him to Hindu Rao Hospital, where doctors pronounced him brought dead.
- May 29, 2017 at 11:17 amThe beating and the death of a good citizen is sad. Equally sad is the likelihood that the attackers are university students. If they want to inherit a filthy Delhi where Metro stations and street corners smell of , they are welcome to doing what they were doing. In Delhi, as in most other Indian cities, it is easy to know which part of a street or station is the "Public Toilet" - all one has to do is to follow the smell. This is not the case in most countries of the world, not even the ones in Sub-Saharan Africa. Premier Modi is right to start this Swatch Bharath campaign, the first Premier to do so... first political leader to do so.Reply
- May 29, 2017 at 11:01 amwhy isnt there no anguish on people killed by cow vigilante? Why is one life more precious than others? Because one was promoting PM's scheme, there is anguish. Disgusting. All lives are equally preciousReply
- May 29, 2017 at 11:10 amYou are wrong. There is anguish. It is out of anguish that for every such vigilante death - so far, there has been Alwar and may be one more - Media headlines it, many Columnists write about it. Many BJP supporters object to vigilantism. You are uming they do not.Reply
- May 29, 2017 at 10:32 am"Hum Kadi Nindha karthae hain"Reply