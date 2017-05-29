Delhi: E-rickshaw driver beaten to death for opposing public urination; Venkaiah Naidu calls for strict action against culprits

New Delhi: Union Minister for Urban Development, Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation M. Venkaiah Naidu (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Union Minister for Urban Development, Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation M. Venkaiah Naidu (PTI Photo)

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Monday expressed his anguish after a 31-year-old e-rickshaw driver was bludgeoned to death for stopping two people from urinating in public in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area. “Sad that an e-rickshaw driver was beaten to death for stopping 2 people from urinating in public in Delhi. He was promoting Swachh Bharat,” Naidu tweeted. The Urban Development, Housing Urban Poverty Alleviation and Information and Broadcasting Minister also said he had spoken to police commissioner and asked him to take stringent action against the culprits.

According to the Delhi Police, Ravindra Kumar raised objections against the men urinating outside Gate number 4 of the GTB Nagar Metro station and asked them to use the Sulabh Shauchalaya (Sulabh toilet), which was barely five metres away. Taking umbrage at his reaction, the men threatened to teach him a lesson, police said. Subsequently, they returned to the spot seven hours later along with 20 other men and mounted an assault on the driver.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere said no arrests have been made so far in connection to the case and that an investigation is underway. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused are Delhi University students, but we are yet to determine which college they study in. Prima facie, the driver died of internal injuries,” he told the Indian Express.

Narrating Kumar’s ordeal, Anish, another driver, said, “The incident took place within 10 minutes. Most of us were busy ferrying passengers. When I came back to the station after a trip, I found Kumar lying on the ground surrounded by the men. They were hitting him with bricks wrapped in towels. Another driver, Manoj, rushed to call Kumar’s brother, Vijender, but the mob fled by then.”

Vijender said he immediately took his brother to a hospital, but was forced to return midway after Kumar objected to it.“He was in pain but said he did not want to go to the hospital. We came back home and our mother started massaging him. A few minutes later, he drank mango juice and vomited. He complained of uneasiness and collapsed,” he said.

His family then rushed him to Hindu Rao Hospital, where doctors pronounced him brought dead.

