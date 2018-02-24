Delhi diamond exporter frauds Oriental Bank of Commerce of Rs 389 crore, CBI registers case

The CBI has booked Dwarka Das Seth International Pvt Ltd for the alleged fraud. (Representational) The CBI has booked Dwarka Das Seth International Pvt Ltd for the alleged fraud. (Representational)

The CBI on Friday registered a case against a Delhi-based diamond jewellery exporting company and its directors after receiving a complaint from Oriental Bank of Commerce, which alleged a fraud to the tune of Rs 389.85 crore, reported news agency PTI. Dwarka Das Seth International Pvt Ltd, a Karol Bagh based company deals with manufacturing and trading of diamond, gold and silver jewellery.

The case was registered nearly after six months after OBC filed a complaint with the central agency. The CBI has booked Sabhya Seth, Reeta Seth, Krishna Kumar Singh, Ravi Singh – directors of the firm – and named a second company, Dwarka Das Seth SEZ Incorporation, in the case.

Following an internal enquiry, OBC had approached the CBI in August 2017 claiming one of the accused, Sabhya, may have fled the country. It added that Dwarka Das Seth has availed various credit facilities from the bank between 2007-12 amounting to Rs 389 crore. It was found by the bank that the company was using Letters of Credit (LoCs) to pay off other creditors against the purchase of gold and other precious stone and transfer gold and funds outside the country using fictitious transactions.

The banking sector and auditing bodies are under extreme strain following the detection of loan frauds worth Rs 11,400 crore by Punjab National Bank. Four days after PNB complained of being allegedly defrauded by Nirav Modi, Bank of Baroda (BoB), which had granted loans of Rs 3,695 crore to Rotomac with six other banks and was negotiating with the company for its return, had lodged a complaint with CBI as well.



