Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to visit Mohali on May 5

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (Express Photos/Tashi Tobgyal) Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (Express Photos/Tashi Tobgyal)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab in-charge and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will hold talks with party MLAs and senior leaders in Mohali on Saturday.

This will be the first visit of any senior AAP leader from Delhi after the national convenor of the party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tendered an apology to Akali leader Bikram Majithia in a defamation case for falsely accusing him of drugs smuggling. The apology had almost split the Punjab unit of AAP into two and the local leadership had said that they were not consulted, adding that the apology had let down the rank and file of the party.

Sisodia is also learnt to have consulted party leaders over the choice of the candidate for the Shahkot Assembly polls given the fact that the party’s candidate in the 2017 polls, Amarjit Singh Thind, has switched sides to the Shiromani Akali Dal. AAP has not fared well the polls in the state after the Assembly elections. It had done badly in the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll as well as the local bodies elections.

AAP is also functioning with a truncated administrative set-up after the resignations of the state president, Bhagwant Mann and the co-president, Aman Arora, over the Majithia apology issue. Party candidate from Patiala in the 2017 polls, Dr Balbir Singh, was appointed the state co-president after the resignations of Mann and Arora.

