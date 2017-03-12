Two men sentenced to life term for murdering 19-year-old youth

A Delhi court has awarded life imprisonment to two men for murdering a 19-year-old boy here five years ago. Additional Sessions Judge V K Bansal sentenced Delhi resident Manoj and Uttar Pradesh resident Nand Lal for murdering Mukesh with a sword and iron rod after a quarrel in 2012.

“The facts of the case show that due to their act one person had lost his life. They are sentenced to life imprisonment with fine of Rs 2000 each,” the judge said.

The court also said the statements of the witnesses were reliable.

“Witnesses are trustworthy and reliable…I am of the opinion that prosecution has fully discharged its onus and proved the guilt of accused persons beyond doubt and hence both accused are held guilty under IPC,” the judge said.

According to the prosecution, Mukesh was found bleeding and lying unconscious near Wazirpur industrial area in north Delhi on April 2, 2012.

Police took him to hospital where he was declared brought dead.

In the subsequent probe, cops found that on the night of the incident, Mukesh and his friend were sleeping on a rickshaw when the accused persons came and assaulted him with an iron rod and a sword.

Prosecution witnesses told the court that a day before the incident, Manoj had quarrelled with Mukesh and the accused had been threatening the victim.

The police found the iron rod and the sword used for committing the offence.

During the trial, the accused had pleaded not guilty and claimed that they were falsely implicated.