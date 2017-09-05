Delhi court wants Indrani Mukerjea produced before it, Byculla jail tells CBI court

Indrani Mukerjea. Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar Indrani Mukerjea. Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar

BYCULLA JAIL authorities informed the special CBI court on Monday that they had received information from a Delhi court to produce Indrani Mukerjea before it on September 9. The special court has sought a response from the CBI. The letter sent by Byculla jail to the special court states that Mukerjea has been directed to be produced before the Patiala House court in Delhi, and has sought further instructions. The Delhi court had last month issued a production warrant against Mukerjea in a money-laundering case involving Karti Chidambaram, son of former union minister P Chidambaram, on an application filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

The special CBI court in Mumbai is currently hearing the cross-examination of accused turned approver Shyamvar Rai in the Sheena Bora murder case, in which Mukerjea, Sheena’s mother, is the main accused. CBI officials said that since the hearing in the Sheena Bora case is currently underway with one of the main witnesses deposing, they will decide on the ED’s plea to interrogate her.

The next date for the hearing is on Thursday, when the special court is likely to decide on the plea to send Mukerjea to Delhi. Meanwhile, on Monday, Rai said in his cross-examination that while he was aware of the conspiracy to murder Mukerjea’s son Mikhail, he did not alert him as Mukerjea had warned him against telling anyone about it.

Rai told the court that he had met Mikhail in Delhi in April 2012 and had spoken to him many times on the phone, but there was no “friendship” between them. “I met him when I began working for Indrani madam, when he would come to visit her. Indrani madam had introduced him as her brother. I had not told him that any conspiracy was being hatched against him. Why should I have? I did not tell him as it was the plan of Indrani madam,” Rai told the court.

According to the CBI, apart from the plan to murder Sheena, Mukerjea had also told Rai that they would kill Mikhail. The plan was dropped after Sheena was murdered on August 24, 2012.

When asked by defence advocate Sudeep Pasbola, who is representing Mukerjea, about the mobile numbers used by Rai, he told the court that he had changed at least 10 SIM cards till his arrest in 2015. He told the court that he changed SIMs due to beneficial schemes offered by telecom companies. He told the court that he did not remember any of his own numbers, except one. He also told the court that apart from his own number, he remembered the numbers of ‘Indrani madam and Mikhail’, but there was no “specific reason” for it.

On a question about knowing former police officer Sohail Buddha, Rai said that he was acquainted with him. He said that he knew that Sameer Buddha (Sohail’s brother) was working with INX Media, the media company owned by Mukerjea along with her husband Peter. The cross-examination will continue on September 7.

