Delhi court to hear Virbhadra Singh DA matter today

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: File/PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: File/PTI)

A Delhi court will on Monday take cognizance on the chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) few days ago. The CBI had earlier filed a chargesheet against Virbhadra Singh in the case.

A day after being booked by the CBI special court in this case, the Chief Minister had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of conspiring against him and asserted that all charges levelled against him were fabricated.

“The fight has just begun and I know the truth will prevail. All cases against me are fabricated. This is a conspiracy against me stitched by some BJP leaders like Prem Kumar Dhumal and Anurag Thakur. The BJP is misusing its power. There’s no truth in it,” said Singh.

He also said the case against him is a ‘political vendetta’ and added that he was ready to face the charges registered against him.

“This is a political vendetta. I am not afraid of it. I am ready to face the case,” Singh said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now