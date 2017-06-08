Delhi court to hear plea against Arvind Kejriwal in PWD scam

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo)

The Tis Hazari Court will continue its hearing on a plea against Delhi Chief Minsiter Arvind Kejriwal and his brother-in-law in a case of alleged nepotism by favouring his relative in granting a contract to him for which fake bills worth crores were submitted in the Public Works Department (PWD). The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) had filed a status report on Rahul Sharma’s, founder of Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO), complaint against Kejriwal’s deceased brother-in-law Surendra Kumar Bansal. The court had also sought a status report from the ACB on the attack on the complainant.

The ACB on May 2 informed a Delhi court that it has lodged three separate FIRs on a criminal complaint filed against Kejriwal and others in an alleged PWD scam.

The court was informed that three FIRs were registered by the ACB on its own on May 8.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App