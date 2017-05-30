Delhi Court to continue hearing against Arvind Kejriwal in DDCA defamation case

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/File image) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/File image)

The Tis Hazari court will continue its hearing on the defamation case filed against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) and cricketer-turned-politician Chetan Chauhan for allegedly trying to tarnish the image of the cricketing body. In its earlier hearing, Kejriwal was granted bail by the court. Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra gave the relief to Kejriwal as he appeared before the court after the judge insisted on the chief minister’s presence.

The court, on May 19 exempted suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kirti Azad for his absence at the hearing. Azad’s counsel moved an application seeking exemption from appearance on the ground of ill-health of his wife which the court accepted and granted May 30 for his appearance.

The court had on December 9 last year summoned Azad as an accused in the defamation complaint filed against him by advocate Gautam Dutta, who had alleged that derogatory language was used against him by the ex-cricketer in an e-mail to the BCCI ombudsman and others. The advocate claimed that Azad had sent an email to several persons in September alleging that the complainant used to file false cases to impress Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) officials and others.

The court had on January 30 summoned Kejriwal and Azad, saying their statements prima facie adversely affected the reputation of the cricketing body and its officials.

