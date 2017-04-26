Delhi court sends TTV Dinakaran to five-day police custody

In Picture, AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran (PTI Photo) In Picture, AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran (PTI Photo)

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran to five-day police custody. Dinakaran was arrested by the Delhi police on Tuesday night after four days of grilling in the EC bribery case. He was accused of trying to bribe an Election Commission (EC) official to retain the AIADMK symbol of two leaves for his party, AIADMK (Amma), for the RK Nagar bypolls in Tamil Nadu.

Special Judge Poonam Chaudhary, who heard arguments on behalf of police and the defence counsel on the issue of permitting custodial interrogation, allowed Delhi Police to quiz Dhinakaran in its custody till May one. Mallikarjuna, a long time friend of Dhinakaran who was also arrested last night, has also been remanded to police custody for five days.

The proceedings, which lasted 45 minutes, were not open to mediapersons, who were asked to leave the courtroom after the accused were brought in.

The police had sought seven-day custodial interrogation of Dhinakaran and Mallikarjuna. Police said the accused were required to be taken out of Delhi and confronted with co-accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar, also in custody, the lawyers associated with the case told PTI.

The plea for custodial interrogation was vehmently opposed by senior lawyer Vikas Pahwa, representing Dhinakaran, saying the accused has been joining investigation for the last four days and the police has not produced any material as to why his grilling in custody was needed. Dhinakaran was produced in the court amid high security cover, with the police cordoning off the gallery outside the court room.

Mallikarjuna had been accompanying Dhinakaran everywhere ever since Sukesh Chandrasekar, the middleman in the EC bribery case, was arrested, police said.

Sources said that Dhinakaran’s PA Janardhanan has agreed to be a witness in the case. Dhinakaran had yesterday confessed to meeting Chandrasekar, assuming he was a high court judge. He had, however, denied that he paid money to the middleman for retaining the partys poll symbol.

The controversial AIADMK leader had come under the scanner after the arrest of Chandrasekar and had maintained that he never met him. He was earlier summoned by Delhi Police at his Chennai residence in the case.

Dhinakaran, who was appointed deputy general secretary by AIADMK chief V S Sasikala, has been isolated in his party amid moves to merge rival factions led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister EK Palaniswami and his predecessor O Panneerselvam.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 26, 2017 4:54 pm