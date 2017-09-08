Delhi court sends meat exporter Moin Qureshi to judicial custody

Meat exporter Moin Qureshi is taken by ED officials to the patiala house court in New Delhi after his arrest. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/Files) Meat exporter Moin Qureshi is taken by ED officials to the patiala house court in New Delhi after his arrest. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/Files)

A Delhi court on Friday sent the controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi, arrested in a money laundering case, to judicial custody till September 22. Special Judge Arun Bharadwaj also sought the response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) by September 16 on a bail plea moved by Qureshi.

Qureshi was sent to jail after he was produced before the court from police custody, which ended on Friday. The court had earlier extended the police custody after the probe agency said he could not be quizzed in the last few days due to holidays and in the light of requests received from various witnesses.

The agency had claimed in the court that “the witnesses have confirmed in their statements that they have delivered crores of rupees for Qureshi and his associates through his employees and one of the witnesses has stated that nearly Rs 1.75 crore have been exported by the accused from him and his friend in lieu of the help provided to him in a CBI case.”

It had also alleged that Qureshi was involved in hawala transactions through Delhi hawala operators Parvez Ali of Turkman Gate and M/s South Delhi Money Changer (DAMINI) in Greater Kailash-1.

According to the agency, Qureshi was arrested here on August 25 night under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the police alleged he was “not cooperating in the probe”.

