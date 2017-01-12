Delhi: Court sends chief of Manipur’s proscribed KPC to seven-day police custody

Image for representational purposes. Image for representational purposes.

A Delhi court today sent chief of Manipur’s proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party, Khoirom Ranjit to seven-day custody of Delhi Police after it said that his custodial interrogation was required as the group was allegedly planning to carry out terror attack here and also for apprehending his other associates. The KCP chief was arrested today from east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area.

Additional Sessions Judge Reetesh Singh also sent Inugbam Sanatombi Devi, arrested along with Ranjit, to two-day police custody while allowing the agency’s plea, which claimed that the accused had shifted the terror outfit’s base to Delhi and were planning to carry out terror strike here.

The Special Cell of Delhi police told the court that one laptop, eight mobile phones, four pen drives and 49 sim cards were recovered from their possession.

While producing both the accused before the court, the probe agency moved separate applications seeking ten days police custody for Ranjit and two days police remand for Devi.

The police told the court that both were members of the banned terror outfit and Ranjit, who was outfit’s commander-in-chief, was to be taken to Manipur to unearth the larger conspiracy.

Devi was a cadre and her custodial interrogation was required in the case, the police said, adding that both were required in several cases in Manipur and were apprehended in the capital following a tip-off.

They also submitted some of their associates were recently arrested in Manipur and handgranade and other arms and ammunitions were recovered from them.