Delhi Court reserves order on plea of woman against adoption homes

A Delhi court Wednesday reserved its order on a plea of a woman, who claims to be late Sanjay Gandhi’s daughter, seeking registration of an FIR against two adoption homes here for allegedly destroying evidence and concealing the identity of her biological parents. Metropolitan Magistrate Shefali Barnala Tandon is likely to decide in October the plea filed by Priya Singh Paul, who has sought a direction to the Delhi Police to investigate the matter and find out about her biological parents.

In the plea, Paul has alleged that the adoption homes, through which she was given for adoption, had violated specific rules and provisions of adoption and concealed the identity of her biological parents from her. “The investigation be conducted and my biological parents be found and these agencies and the concerned officers be booked under relevant provisions of law for violating provisions of adoption rules and for destroying the evidence of my natural parents,” the complaint addressing SHO, Civil Lines police station in central Delhi, said.

She said she had approached the court with the plea after the police did not take any action on her complaint. At a press conference here last month, Paul had said she had moved the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for a ban on the film ‘Indu Sarkar’ alleging that a wrong impression was being created about her “father” Sanjay Gandhi.

Earlier, in an inquiry report filed by the police, it was submitted that as per the records of the foster care home, an abandoned child was found and given to an adoption agency which had later given the child to a couple. It had further said that the identity of the woman’s biological parents was yet to be established.

