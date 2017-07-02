Latest News
Delhi court issues non-bailable warrant against separatist leader Shabir Shah

The non-bailable warrant was issued because Enforcement Directorate (ED) approached the court after Shah refused to join the 'money laundering and terror financing' probe.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 2, 2017 2:47 pm
Shabir Ahmed Shah is the leader of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, one of the foremost political organisations with separatist agenda in the valley. (Photo: ANI)
A Delhi court on Sunday issued a non-bailable warrant against separatist leader Shabir Shah in an ongoing investigation on ‘money laundering and terror financing’.  After Shah refused to join the probe, Enforcement Directorate (ED) approached the court seeking a non-bailable warrant in his name.

Shabir Ahmed Shah is the leader of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party( JKDFP),  a separatist party part of the Syed Ali Shah Geelani faction. Shah has previously been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with over a decade-old money laundering and terror financing case registered against him.

The central probe agency issued several summons to Shah over the last few years in pursuance of the August 2005 case wherein the Delhi Police’s Special Cell had arrested Mohammed Aslam Wani (35), an alleged hawala dealer, who had claimed that he had passed on Rs 2.25 crore to Shah. Shah has never responded to the ED summons. He has in the past told news agency PTI that the ED case against him was “politically motivated”.

The ED had registered a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Shabir Shah.

  1. d
    dv1936
    Jul 2, 2017 at 3:02 pm
    These so called separatists should all be locked up for life. They are agents who are making life in Kashmir miserable.
    Reply
