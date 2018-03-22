Delhi court grants bail to Virbhadra Singh, wife in money laundering case

Besides Virbhadra Singh and his wife, the others named in the ED chargesheet are Universal Apple Associate owner Chunni Lal Chauhan, LIC agent Anand Chauhan and two other co-accused, Prem Raj and Lawan Kumar Roach. Besides Virbhadra Singh and his wife, the others named in the ED chargesheet are Universal Apple Associate owner Chunni Lal Chauhan, LIC agent Anand Chauhan and two other co-accused, Prem Raj and Lawan Kumar Roach.

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh and his wife Pratibha Singh in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). According to ANI, the court has also asked them to furnish a bail bond of Rs 50,000 along with surety of the same amount. The Delhi’s Patiala House Court has fixed April 25 as the next date for scrutiny of the documents.

Earlier in February, the ED filed a chargesheet against Singh, his wife and others under the provisions of the PMLA. The agency had charged 83-year-old Singh with projecting around Rs 7-crore “proceeds of crime” as agricultural income in connivance with his wife and others, and investing it in purchasing LIC policies.

Besides Virbhadra Singh and his 62-year-old wife, the others named are Universal Apple Associate owner Chunni Lal Chauhan, LIC agent Anand Chauhan and two other co-accused, Prem Raj and Lawan Kumar Roach.

In a separate case filed by the CBI in connection with the matter, Singh, his wife and Anand Chauhan were chargesheeted along with others. The other accused in the CBI case are Chunni Lal Chauhan, stamp paper vendor Joginder Singh Ghalta, V Chandrasekhar, and co-accused Lawan Kumar, Prem Raj and Ram Prakash Bhatia.

The CBI had claimed that Virbhadra Singh had amassed assets worth around Rs 10 crore which were disproportionate to his total income during his tenure as Union minister.

(with PTI inputs)

