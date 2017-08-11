Delhi court extends Unitech promoter’s judicial custody

Sanjay Chandra, managing director of Unitech Sanjay Chandra, managing director of Unitech

A Delhi court has extended the judicial custody of Unitech Ltd promoter Sanjay Chandra for two weeks in a case of fraud relating to a Gurgaon-based real estate project. The businessman was earlier granted interim bail in the case, however, it was cancelled recently and he was sent to judicial custody. The case was registered on July 31, 2015 in compliance of July 27, 2015 order passed by a Delhi court on the complaint of Delhi residents Arun Bedi and his mother Urmila Bedi.

They had alleged that they were induced by the firm to book a flat in August, 2011 in the residential project named ‘Wild Flowers Country’ in Gurgaon for a total consideration of Rs 57.34 lakh. They had alleged that after passage of the given period, the builder had not delivered the possession, adding that the firm, in connivance with others, cheated the public at large.

Later, 90 more complaints were received against the firm for the same project which were clubbed with the present FIR. The police claimed that around Rs 363 crore was collected by the firm, of which over Rs 35 crore was received from 91 complainants who are part of the present complaint.

