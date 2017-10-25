Money laundering case: Delhi court extends meat exporter Moin Qureshi’s judicial custody till Nov 7

Meat exporter Moin Qureshi is taken by ED officials to the patiala house court in New Delhi after his arrest. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/Files) Meat exporter Moin Qureshi is taken by ED officials to the patiala house court in New Delhi after his arrest. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/Files)

A Delhi court Wednesday extended judicial custody of meat exporter Moin Qureshi till November 7, reported news agency ANI. Qureshi, who is accused in a money laundering case, was charged with moving money for government officials, including some Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) officers. The court also asked the Enforcement Directorate to serve the copy of chargesheet to Qureshi.

Earlier on Monday, the Enforcement Directorate had filed a chargesheet against Moin Qureshi claiming that the meat exporter “extorted” Rs 5.75 crore from a businessman in lieu of providing him help in a CBI case with the help of a serving director of the central probe agency.

The Enforcement Directorate, in its statement, said that Qureshi had been “regularly sending gifts to various government servants holding important and sensitive positions who obtained the illegal gratification or pecuniary advantage either themselves or through their kith and kin”.

Qureshi was accused of moving money for government officials, including some CBI officers. According to the Enforcement agency, the money was received in the name of government servants/political persons holding public office, and they either got the money for themselves or through their kin.

